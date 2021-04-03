Bundesliga: Andre Silva Scores Late Winner as Eintracht Frankfurt Stun Borussia Dortmund

Frankfurt took the lead through a freakish own goal on 11 minutes, as Nico Schulz sent a looping header into his own net after a cross from Filip Kostic.
Kevin Trapp denied Haaland with a smart save ten minutes later before Mats Hummels hooked the ball in at a corner to level the scores on the stroke of half time.
Frankfurt’s Stefan Ilsanker had a headed goal ruled out for offside just after the hour-mark, but the guests restored the lead on the counter-attack in the dying minutes, Silva heading in from close range after another Kostic cross.
Frankfurt are seven points clear of fifth place and four points off third-place Wolfsburg, who beat Cologne 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Josip Brekalo.
Dortmund are level on points with Bayer Leverkusen, who eased to a 2-1 win over bottom club Schalke in their first game under new coach Hannes Wolf.
Lucas Alario opened the scoring with a one-touch finish in the first half, before Patrik Schick came off the bench to secure the three points after the break.
Dutch veteran Klaas-Jan Huntelaar grabbed a consolation goal nine minutes from time, scoring for the first time since his surprise return to Schalke in January.
Defeat pushed crisis-hit giants Schalke closer to a first relegation in over three decades,
Two brutal counter-attack goals from Ruben Vargas and Andre Hahn gave Augsburg a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim, despite a brilliant late half-volley from Robert Skov.
In the relegation fight, Mainz’ recent revival was halted by a 1-1 draw at home to fellow strugglers Arminia Bielefeld.
Bielefeld’s Andreas Voglsammer struck 15 minutes from time to cancel out Daniel Brosinski’s penalty and keep second-from-bottom Bielefeld within a point of safety.