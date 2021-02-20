News18 Logo

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Crash to 2-1 Defeat Against Eintracht Frankfurt
1-MIN READ

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Crash to 2-1 Defeat Against Eintracht Frankfurt

Robert Lewandowski scored but Bayern Munich crashed to defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo Credit: AP)

Bundesliga 2020-21: Robert Lewandowski scored but first-half goals by Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Armin Younes took Eintracht Frankfurt to 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

League leaders Bayern Munich crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday as the Bavarian giants gave hope to their Bundesliga title rivals. In-form Frankfurt took control with first-half goals by Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Armin Younes and held on for the win despite Robert Lewandowski's 26th league goal of the season.

Reigning champions Bayern, who were also held to a 3-3 home draw by struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, visit Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.


