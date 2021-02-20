Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Crash to 2-1 Defeat Against Eintracht Frankfurt

League leaders Bayern Munich crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday as the Bavarian giants gave hope to their Bundesliga title rivals. In-form Frankfurt took control with first-half goals by Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Armin Younes and held on for the win despite Robert Lewandowski's 26th league goal of the season.

Reigning champions Bayern, who were also held to a 3-3 home draw by struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, visit Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.