BUR vs MCI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Burnley vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League standings when they lock horns with Burnley this week. Pep’s men are placed handsomely and would want to extend their winning streak to 13 games in all competitions when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday in matchweek 22 of the Premier League.

Burnley, on the other hand, have found some great momentum and this has allowed them to move away from the battle for survival towards the bottom of the table. Now, they are 16th in the table, but they have an eight-point advantage over 18th placed Fulham.

BUR vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Burnley vs Manchester City Live Streaming

Burnley vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

BUR vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Burnley vs Manchester City: Match Details

Wednesday, February 3 - 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, BUR vs MCI Dream11 team for Burnley vs Manchester City

Premier League 2020-21, BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Burnley vs Manchester City Captain: Gabriel Jesus

Premier League 2020-21, BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Burnley vs Manchester City Vice-captain: Jay Rodriguez

Premier League 2020-21, BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Burnley vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Premier League 2020-21, BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Burnley vs Manchester City Defenders: Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias

Premier League 2020-21, BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Burnley vs Manchester City Midfielders: jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Premier League 2020-21, BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Burnley vs Manchester City Strikers: Gabriel Jesus, Jay Rodriguez

BUR vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Burnley possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

BUR vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Burnley: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden