Burk Scores 36 To Lead IUPUI Past UIC 89-69

INDIANAPOLIS: Marcus Burk scored a season-high 36 points as IUPUI romped past Illinois-Chicago 89-69 on Friday.

Burk hit 15 of 20 shots.

Jaylen Minnett had 22 points for IUPUI (6-8, 5-8 Horizon League). Elyjah Goss scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds, and Mike DePersia had 14 assists.

Teyvion Kirk had 19 points and six assists for the Flames (8-10, 5-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Maurice Commander added 15 points and Rob Howard had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


