SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Burke Scores 23, Fever Snap Storm's 9-game Winning Streak

Burke Scores 23, Fever Snap Storm's 9-game Winning Streak

Kennedy Burke scored a careerhigh 23 points, Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm's ninegame winning streak with a 9084 victory on Thursday night.

Share this:

BRADENTON, Fla.: Kennedy Burke scored a career-high 23 points, Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm’s nine-game winning streak with a 90-84 victory on Thursday night.

Seattle (11-2) hadn’t lost since July 30 when it fell to the defending champion Washington Mystics after making just 5 of 25 3-pointers. The Storm, which tied a WNBA record on Aug. 12 with 18 3-pointers, was 5 of 21 from 3-point range against the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and Natalie Achonwa scored 14 for Indiana (5-7). Julie Allemand had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Fever dominated the paint, outrebounding the Storm 46-30.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 of her 35 points in the third quarter to keep Seattle in it. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and Natasha Howard added 11 points.

Also Watch

Next Phase Of Unlock To Be Announced Soon, Schools To Remain Closed | CNN News18

Seattle was off to its best start to a season in franchise history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 21, 2020, 8:23 AM IST
Next Story
Loading