SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Burkina Faso Striker Traore Leaves Lyon For Aston Villa

Burkina Faso Striker Traore Leaves Lyon For Aston Villa

Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French topflight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

BIRMINGHAM, England: Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French top-flight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

No fee was disclosed but media reports put it at around 17 million pounds ($21.9 million).

Were delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa,” manager Dean Smith said. Hes a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.

Traore began his career with Villas Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax Amsterdam.

The 25-year-old striker follows the arrival of Ollie Watkins from second-tier Brentford for a club record 28 million pounds fee earlier this month.

Villa launches its league campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 19, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
Next Story
Loading