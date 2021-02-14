Burns, Cummings Carry Colgate Past Army 84-74

WEST POINT, N.Y.: Jordan Burns and Nelly Cummings scored 16 points apiece as Colgate extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Army 84-74 on Saturday. Jack Ferguson added 15 points for the Raiders.

Tucker Richardson had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Colgate (8-1, 8-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward scored 10 points.

Lonnie Grayson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights (9-5, 5-4). Alex King also scored 14 points. Jalen Rucker had 13 points, Nick Finke 11 and Josh Caldwell 10.

The Raiders improve to 2-1 against the Black Knights on the season. The teams meet again today.

