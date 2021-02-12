News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Burns Jr., Corbin Carry Winthrop Past Radford 80-64

Burns Jr., Corbin Carry Winthrop Past Radford 80-64

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 18 points as Winthrop won its seventh straight road game, beating Radford 8064 on Thursday night. Josh Corbin added 17 points for the Eagles, while Chandler Vaudrin chipped in 15. Vaudrin also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Chase Claxton had 10 points for Winthrop (17-1, 14-1 Big South Conference).

FahMir Ali scored a season-high 23 points and had five steals for the Highlanders (13-8, 12-3). Dravon Mangum added 13 points. Chyree Walker had eight rebounds.

