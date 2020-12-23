News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Burton, Pulliam Lead No. 15 Northwestern Women To Easy Win
1-MIN READ

Burton, Pulliam Lead No. 15 Northwestern Women To Easy Win

Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 15 and No. 15 Northwestern beat Eastern Kentucky 7950 on Tuesday.

EVANSTON, Ill.: Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 15 and No. 15 Northwestern beat Eastern Kentucky 79-50 on Tuesday.

Sydney Wood added 15 points for the Wildcats (4-0), who overcame poor shooting by forcing the Colonels (3-3) into 33 turnovers they turned into 40 points. Northwestern was 3 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 40% (29 of 73).

Dafne Gianesini scored 14 points for Eastern Kentucky on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 behind the arc. The Colonels were 6 of 15 from distance (40%) but just 9 of 24 inside (38.5%).

Pulliam moved up two spots to a tie for seventh on the career scoring list (1,693 points). Her 387 made free throws, after going 5 for 8, is tied for fifth.

Burton had nine points in the first quarter when Northwestern took a 26-14 lead and it was 47-20 at the half. Eastern Kentucky shot 31% and had 20 turnovers.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play a Big Ten Conference game at Nebraska on New Year’s Eve.

___

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • First Published:
