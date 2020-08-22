Buttler Survives Scare To Reach Century, England 373-4

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Zak Crawley’s marathon innings finally ended on 267 as England closed in on 500 in the third and final test against Pakistan on Saturday, leaving the tourists’ ambitions of a series-tying win in ruins.

England went to tea on day two on 490-5, Crawley having scored more than half of the runs with a knock that has thrust him into cricket’s global consciousness.

By the time he was stumped off part-time spinner Asad Shafiq, Crawley had moved into 10th place in the all-time list of top scores by an England player above the likes of Geoffrey Boycott, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

His 393-ball knock contained 34 fours and a chipped six down the empty ground at the Ageas Bowl. The 22-year-old Crawley, playing in his eighth test, had every shot in the book reverse sweeps, cuts off the back foot, whips into the leg side and deserved a capacity crowd in Southampton.

When he was finally dismissed, Pakistan’s players ran to Crawley to congratulate him, many giving him fist bumps.

His partnership with Jos Buttler was worth 359 runs, a record fifth-wicket stand for England in tests and its joint-sixth highest ever.

Buttler was still there, on a test-best 140 off 290 balls having reached his second test century just before lunch. He survived a scare on 99 when he was given out caught behind off Mohammad Abbas, only for a review to show he hadn’t touched the ball with his bat.

Chris Woakes was with Buttler on 2 not out, having been padded up for nearly four full sessions.

England, which started Day 2 on 332-4, leads 1-0 and is looking to clinch a first series victory over Pakistan in 10 years, as well as a second of the summer after beating the West Indies 2-1.

With rain forecast for Tuesday, England captain Joe Root may choose to declare before stumps.

___

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Mumbai Police Personnel Posted At Rhea’s Residence After Her S.O.S

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor