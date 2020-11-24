BVB vs BRU Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group F match, Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge – Playing XI, Football

Club Brugge will travel to Westfalenstadion to take on Group F favourites, Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 25. The match will commence at 01:30 am IST.

With only two games left, the Black and Yellows will aim for a win in order to move up five points ahead of the visitors. The hosts enter the match on the confidence of a 3-0 win against Brugge three weeks ago, and a win here will see them place a firm foot in the knockout round. Dortmund are currently at the top of Group F with six points in the UEFA Champions League, a point ahead of second-placed Lazio.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge are two points behind Dortmund and for the first time in the club’s history, they have a chance of progressing to the knockout round. The Blue Blacks enter the fixture after a much laboured 1-0 win over KV Kortrijk on Sunday in the Belgian Pro League. They would aim to win in the Wednesday fixture and forget about the 3-0 drubbing they received at the hands of Borussia Dortmund three weeks ago.

UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge: BVB vs BRU Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Dream11 Captain: Thomas Meunier

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Dream11 Vice-Captain: Mats Rits

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Dream11 Goalkeeper: Roman Burki

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Dream11 Defenders: Clinton Mata, Mats Hummels, Simon Deli, Thomas Meunier

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Dream11 Midfielders: Giovanni Reyna, Krepin Diatta, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Dream11 Strikers: Erling braut haaland, Emmanuel Dennis

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up vs Club Brugge: Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

UEFA Champions League BVB vs BRU, Club Brugge possible starting line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Simon Deli; Odilon Kossounou; Krepin Diatta, Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere; Youssouph Badji, Emmanuel Dennis