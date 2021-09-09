BWF and BAI Cancel 2021 Syed Modi India International Badminton Tournament

Badminton World Federation (BWF) have cancelled the 2021 edition of the Syed Modi India International. Badminton Association of India (BAI) made the decision in consultation and collaboration with local government authorities and the BWF.

The tournament, which is a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, was to be held in Lucknow from 12 to 17 October.

“The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year including the culmination to the HSBC BWF World Tour," BWF said in a statement.

More details are awaited…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here