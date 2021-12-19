BWF World Championships 2021 Final Kidambi Srikanth vs Kean Yew Loh, Live Streaming Details: How to Stream Online And Watch on TV in India

Kidambi Srikanth becomes the first Indian male shuttler to enter the BWF World Championships 2021 men’s singles final to be held on Sunday at 5:00 pm. It will be a historic game between Kidambi Srikanth and Kean Yew Loh, competing for the gold medal in the men’s singles final. India is at least assured of a silver medal in the men’s singles competition finals along with a Bronze. While PV Sindhu the Indian badminton star had won the women’s single completion last year in the world championship, this is the first time in Indian badminton history that an Indian men’s finalist will be taking part in the finals assuring at least a silver medal.

In the semi-final on Saturday, Lakshya won the first game but Srikanth came back strongly in the second game and used his experience to seal the victory and reach his maiden World Championship final. He was trailing in the decider before coming back with a last-ditch push to reach the maiden final of his career. The 28-year-old defeated compatriot Sen 17=21, 21-14, 21-17 in just over one hour.

Women’s defending champion PV Sindhu was defeated in the quarterfinals by Tai Tzu Ying. She got eliminated from the tournament without a medal for only the second time in her career. Sindhu won five medals previously in this tournament while Saina Nehwal won two. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponappa had also won bronze in women’s doubles back in 2011.

When is the Kidambi Srikanth vs Kean Yew Loh Final?

Kidambi Srikanth and Kean Yew Loh will face off in the final on Sunday, December 19th.

Where is the Kidambi Srikanth vs Kean Yew Loh Final?

Kidambi Srikanth and Kean Yew Loh will face each other at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelve (Spain).

When is the match scheduled to begin?

The game is set to begin at 05:10 pm IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the 2021 BWF World Championships on TV?

BWF World Championship 2021 broadcast will be available on Star Sports 2(HD) and Star Sports 3.

Where to stream the 2021 BWF World Championship 2021 Live online?

The BWF World Championship 2021 can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and their Website.

