BWF World Championships 2021, Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen: Live Streaming Details: How to Stream Online And Watch on TV in India

BWF World Championships 2021 men single’s semi-final on Saturday will see a historic all-India game between seasoned Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen competing for a spot in the men’s singles final. With this, India are assured of at least two medals in the men’s singles competition. While PV Sindhu had won the world championship in women’s singles last year, this will be the first time in Indian badminton history that a men’s singles finalist will compete at the World Championships, and India will be guaranteed at least a silver medal.

Although there was something to rejoice about when it came to the men’s single side, defending champion PV Sindhu was defeated in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles to Tai Tzu Ying and left the event without a medal for only the second time in her career. Before this PV Sindhu has five medals to her record in the tournament while Saina Nehwal has two. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa had also won bronze in the women’s doubles event in 2011.

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen haven’t faced each other in the past.

Watch the moment Lakshya Sen sealed a spot in the semi-final against Kidambi Srikanth:

Just thrilling! Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 turns the match around and is through to an all-Indian semifinal against Kidambi Srikanth.Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/IlrdMV09w2 — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 17, 2021

When is the Kidambi Srikanth vs. Lakshya Sen semi-final?

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will compete in the semi-finals on Saturday, December 18th.

Where is the Kidambi Srikanth vs. Lakshya Sen semi-final?

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will face each other at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva (Spain).

When is the match scheduled to begin?

The game is set to begin at 9.50 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the 2021 BWF World Championships on TV?

BWF World Championship 2021 broadcast will be available on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

Where to stream the 2021 BWF World Championship 2021 live online?

The BWF World Championship 2021 can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and their website.

