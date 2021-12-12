The field might have lost some of its sheen following the withdrawals of several high-profile stars but that doesn’t make the field any less competitive with the 2021 edition of the Badminton World Championships set to get underway from Monday (December 13) in Huelva (Spain). India’s challenge will be led by superstar PV Sindhu who also happens to be the defending women’s singles champion having won her maiden such title back in 2019 in Basel.

Sindhu boasts of having won five medals at the world championships a haul that includes one gold (2019), two silver (2017, 2018) and two bronze (2013, 2014). She is in some form this year having clinched a second Olympic medal in Tokyo before claiming silver at the World Tour Finals.

In the men’s singles event, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and 2019 bronze medalist B Sai Praneeth will be the top Indian contenders. Additionally, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen are also in the mix.

In the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action while in the women’s doubles event, N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will carry India’s hopes.

Injury Withdrawals

For the first time in her career, Saina Nehwal will be missing the event on account of multiple injuries. Three-time winner Carolina Marin, 2017 champion Nozomi Okuhara and the entire Indonesian contingent has also pulled out of the event.

Two-time winner Kento Momota has also withdrawn his name.

BWF World Championships 2021 - All You Need to Know

When will the 2021 BWF World Championships start?

2021 BWF World Championships will be held between December 12 and December 19.

Where will the 2021 BWF World Championships be held?

The Badminton World Championship 2021 will be held at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva (Spain).

What time doe the BWF World Championships 2021 matches start?

The BWF World Championships matches are slated to start daily at 2:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live coverage of the 2021 BWF World Championships on TV?

BWF World Championship 2021 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

How to stream BWF World Championship 2021 live online?

The BWF World Championship 2021 will be available to be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and their website.

