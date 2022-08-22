BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Win as Malvika Bansod Loses

Kidambi Srikanth, the silver medallist in the last year’s edition, defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 22-20, 21-19 at the BWF World Championships on Monday.

HS Prannoy defeated Luka Wraber of Austria 21-12, 21-11 as Malvika Bansod lost her opening round match against Line Christophersen of Denmark in straight games, losing 21-11, 21-18.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen made a winning start, getting the better of Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, overcoming the World NO 19 from Denmark 21-12, 21-11 in a match that lasted 35 minutes but B Sai Praneeth went down 15-21,21-15, 15-21 in just over one hour.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy overcame the Maldives pair of Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq in straight games,21-7, 21-9.

M.R Arjun and Dhruv Kapilla made it to the second round in men’s doubles, beating the Thailand pair of Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren 21-17,17-21, 22-20.

The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto too advanced, beating the German pair of Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 21-12, 21-13 in 29 minutes. Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost to the Japanese pair of Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera 11-21, 21-19,15-21.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here