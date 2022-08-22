CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#ImranKhan
Home » News » Sports » BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Win as Malvika Bansod Loses
1-MIN READ

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Win as Malvika Bansod Loses

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2022, 18:29 IST

Tokyo

CWG 2022: India's badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (AP)

CWG 2022: India's badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (AP)

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy got contrasting wins as Malvika Bansod lost in the opening round at World Badminton Championships

Kidambi Srikanth, the silver medallist in the last year’s edition, defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 22-20, 21-19 at the BWF World Championships on Monday.

HS Prannoy defeated Luka Wraber of Austria 21-12, 21-11 as Malvika Bansod lost her opening round match against Line Christophersen of Denmark in straight games, losing 21-11, 21-18.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen made a winning start, getting the better of Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, overcoming the World NO 19 from Denmark 21-12, 21-11 in a match that lasted 35 minutes but B Sai Praneeth went down 15-21,21-15, 15-21 in just over one hour.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy overcame the Maldives pair of Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq in straight games,21-7, 21-9.

M.R Arjun and Dhruv Kapilla made it to the second round in men’s doubles, beating the Thailand pair of Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren 21-17,17-21, 22-20.

The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto too advanced, beating the German pair of Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 21-12, 21-13 in 29 minutes. Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost to the Japanese pair of Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera 11-21, 21-19,15-21.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 22, 2022, 18:27 IST
last updated:August 22, 2022, 18:29 IST