BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen, Ashwini-Sikki, Tanisha-Ishaan Win But B Sai Praneeth Losses
1-MIN READ

BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen, Ashwini-Sikki, Tanisha-Ishaan Win But B Sai Praneeth Losses

Last Updated: August 22, 2022, 14:38 IST

Tokyo

Lakshya Sen (AP Photo)

Lakshya Sen along with the doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy and Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar won their opening round matches as B Sai Praneeth lost in the World Badminton Championships

Lakshya Sen defeated Vittinghus Hans-Kristian Solberg of Denmark 21-12, 21-11 in the round of 32 as B Sai Praneeth failed to cross the opening hurdle after losing in three games on the opening day of the BWF World Championships on Monday.

Praneeth, a 2019 bronze medallist, put up a brave effort before going down 15-21 21-15 15-21 to world number 4 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in little over an hour.

It was yet another forgettable outing in Tokyo for Praneeth, following his struggles at last year’s Olympic Games where he participated without a proper coach or physio to eventually bow out early.

However, former Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy progressed to the women’s doubles second round with a 21-7 21-9 win over Maldives’ Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq.

Ashwini and Sikki will face the uphill task of taming top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in the second round.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar defeated German duo of Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 21-13 21-13 in 29 minutes to also make a positive start to their campaign.

The Indian pair will meet 14th seeds Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand next.

Last edition’s silver and bronze medallists Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, and former world no. 8 HS Prannoy will be among the Indian shuttlers competing later in the day.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:August 22, 2022, 14:23 IST
last updated:August 22, 2022, 14:38 IST