BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy Registers Comeback Win Over Viktor Axelsen

India shuttler HS Prannoy managed to claim a sensational comeback win over Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen in BWF World Tour Finals 2022 match in Bangkok. It was Prannoy’s final match of the tournament and he made it memorable by registering a scintillating 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 victory.

Prannoy lost the first game 14-21 as Denmark’s Axelsen was at the top of his game in the initial minutes. The Indian shuttler displayed some grit in the first game but the angled crosscourt stroke sealed the game for Axelsen.

The 30-year-old bounced back in the second game after Axelsen took an early 6-4 lead. Prannoy showed the fighting spirit to clinch the second game 21-17.

The match lasted for about 51 minutes as Axelsen won the third game 21-8 to seal a victory. It was Prannoy’s second win over the World Champion in their last seven matches.

Earlier, Prannoy went down to China’s Lu Guang Zu in his second Group A match, losing 21-23, 21-17, 19-21 in the one hour and 24 minutes encounter. Prannoy, the lone Indian in the fray in the year-end competition, had started with a defeat against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka

The narrow defeat against Guang Zu dashed his hopes of reaching the semifinals from Group A.

