BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth Loses to Angus Ng Ka Long in 3-Game Thriller

Kidambi Srikanth, making his fourth appearance at the season finale, losing to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-12, 18-21, 19-21 in his last men's singles group B game of the BWF World Tour Finals on Friday.

The clash was a dead-rubber with both Srikanth and Angus being out of contention for a semi-final position.

The match that lasted more than an hour, Srikanth once again squandered the opening game lead to lose his third straight game and is yet to seal a Tokyo Olympics berth. The former world number one, after his three consecutive losses, finished last in Group B.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu is slated to take on Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in her last women's singles group stage clash.

Earlier on Thursday, Kidambi had lost 21-19, 9-21, 19-21 to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, while Sindhu suffered a 18-21, 13-21 loss to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.

Both Srikanth and Sindhu had lost their tournament openers on Wednesday. While Srikanth had lost 21-15, 15-21, 18-21 to Denmark's Anders Antonsen, Sindhu - the reigning world champion - had suffered a 21-19, 12-21, 17-21 loss to world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.