BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Gets Consolation Win over Pornpawee Chochuwong, Kidambi Srikanth Loses All 3

Kidambi Srikanth, making his fourth appearance at the season finale, losing to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-12, 18-21, 19-21 in his last men's singles group B game of the BWF World Tour Finals on Friday.

The clash was a dead-rubber with both Srikanth and Angus being out of contention for a semi-final position.

The match that lasted more than an hour, Srikanth once again squandered the opening game lead to lose his third straight game and is yet to seal a Tokyo Olympics berth. The former world number one, after his three consecutive losses, finished last in Group B.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-18, 21-15 in her last women's singles group stage clash.

Chochuwong had already booked her place in the semi-finals with Sindhu already out of the running for a spot in the last four.

Earlier on Thursday, Kidambi had lost 21-19, 9-21, 19-21 to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, while Sindhu suffered a 18-21, 13-21 loss to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.

Both Srikanth and Sindhu had lost their tournament openers on Wednesday. While Srikanth had lost 21-15, 15-21, 18-21 to Denmark's Anders Antonsen, Sindhu - the reigning world champion - had suffered a 21-19, 12-21, 17-21 loss to world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.