1-MIN READ

BWF World Tour Finals: Back-to-back Loses for Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth (Photo Credit: BWF)

BWF World Tour Finals: While Kidambi Srikanth went down to Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei, PV Sindhu lost her second consecutive match to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth goes down to Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 9-21, 19-21 as his quest for a semis berth took a hit. Srikanth is yet to register his first win of the BWF World Tour Finals.

It was a neck-to-neck battle in the first game with neither giving an inch of space to their opponent. Srikanth initially took the lead in the first game but Wang made a comeback. At the mid-game interval, it was Srikanth who had his nose in front. As the game resumed Srikanth took control of the match but this time Wang made a comeback, however, Srikanth edged the first game 21-19.

The second game was far more competitive than the first. Wang Tzu Wei made a good comeback and led in the mid-game interval 11-5. Wang continued from he left off as he ran away with the game.

The third game saw an exhilarating display of badminton as Wang took the lead at the beginning but Srikanth slowly made a comeback. However, it was Wang who led during the mid-game interval (11-10). The to-and-fro action continued and the fifth seed ended up winning the game 21-19.

This win also means that the Chinese Taipei shuttler registered his first win over his Indian counterpart. (1-3).

Yesterday, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Anders Antonsen 21-15, 16-21, 18-21 in his first Group B clash.

SINDHU NO MATCH FOR INTANON

In the women's singles category, World no. 7 PV Sindhu went down to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 19-21, 13-21 as her semi-final hopes took a major hit.

Sindhu, showed some fight in the opening game but wasn't able to control as she lost the opening game 18-21 to Intanon. Intanon then came out with an even better performance in the second game to seal it 21-13 and registered a comfortable win in the match which lasted just 43 minutes.

This was Sindhu's second successive defeat against the Thai shuttler. Less than a week ago she went down against the same opponent in the last-8 match of Super 1000 events in Thailand.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu lost to top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 21-19, 12-21, 17-21 in Group B of BWF World Tour Finals.


