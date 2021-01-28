BWF World Tour Finals: Back-to-back Loses for Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth goes down to Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 9-21, 19-21 as his quest for a semis berth took a hit. Srikanth is yet to register his first win of the BWF World Tour Finals.

It was a neck-to-neck battle in the first game with neither giving an inch of space to their opponent. Srikanth initially took the lead in the first game but Wang made a comeback. At the mid-game interval, it was Srikanth who had his nose in front. As the game resumed Srikanth took control of the match but this time Wang made a comeback, however, Srikanth edged the first game 21-19.

The second game was far more competitive than the first. Wang Tzu Wei made a good comeback and led in the mid-game interval 11-5. Wang continued from he left off as he ran away with the game.

A backhand that comes out of nowhere from Wang Tzu Wei 🏸 Follow the action https://t.co/PnmcqR3ofW#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTourFinals pic.twitter.com/qVXlzuy6wK— BWF (@bwfmedia) January 28, 2021

The third game saw an exhilarating display of badminton as Wang took the lead at the beginning but Srikanth slowly made a comeback. However, it was Wang who led during the mid-game interval (11-10). The to-and-fro action continued and the fifth seed ended up winning the game 21-19.

This win also means that the Chinese Taipei shuttler registered his first win over his Indian counterpart. (1-3).

Yesterday, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Anders Antonsen 21-15, 16-21, 18-21 in his first Group B clash.

SINDHU NO MATCH FOR INTANON

In the women's singles category, World no. 7 PV Sindhu went down to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 19-21, 13-21 as her semi-final hopes took a major hit.

Sindhu, showed some fight in the opening game but wasn't able to control as she lost the opening game 18-21 to Intanon. Intanon then came out with an even better performance in the second game to seal it 21-13 and registered a comfortable win in the match which lasted just 43 minutes.

This was Sindhu's second successive defeat against the Thai shuttler. Less than a week ago she went down against the same opponent in the last-8 match of Super 1000 events in Thailand.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu lost to top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 21-19, 12-21, 17-21 in Group B of BWF World Tour Finals.