BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu Ying in 3-Game Thriller

PV Sindhu lost to top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 21-19, 12-21, 17-21 in Group B of BWF World Tour Finals.

Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 record against Tzu Ying and has now lost in their last three meetings.

The others in the same group are home favourites Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Sindhu next faces Ratchanok, who humiliated her last week in a lop-sided quarterfinal as well as enjoys a 5-4 record.

Against Pornpawee, her third opponent in the group, Sindhu has a 3-1 record but the Thai had defeated the Indian in their last clash in 2019.

Sindhu's comeback to international badminton after the coronavirus-induced break was not as good as she would have expected. The Indian, who had been training in London for the last few months, couldn't go the distance after losing a close opening match in Thailand Open, the first of the Asia leg. In the second event last week, Sindhu suffered a demoralising straight game defeat against former world champion Ratchanok in the quarterfinals.

In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth will take on Anders Antonsen in their first Group B clash, which also has Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei and Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus.