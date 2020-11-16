Bye Week Didn't Solve Any Of Eagles' Problems

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.: A week off didnt solve any of Philadelphias problems.

The Eagles were out of sync on offense, played poorly on defense and made sloppy mistakes on special teams.

It resulted in a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday that tightened the race in the dreadful NFC East.

The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the division despite a losing record, but the Giants (3-7) moved closer and Philadelphias next five games are against teams with winning records.

Its irrelevant at this point, safety Jalen Mills said about the teams hold on first place. We havent put a full game together.

Carson Wentz played a turnover-free game, but the offense was stagnant. The Eagles were 0 for 9 on third downs and couldnt get anything going until the third quarter.

Boston Scott had a 56-yard touchdown run and Corey Clement ran in from the 5 to get Philadelphia within 21-17 but the last four drives netted only 59 yards.

Were not where we want to be, Wentz said. Personally, I hate losing. Its frustrating to be where were at but we have no choice but to bounce back.

The return of Miles Sanders and Alshon Jeffery couldnt help the offense get on track. Sanders had 85 yards rushing, but dropped two passes. Jeffery was only targeted once in his first game since December 2019.

I saw an offense that just wasnt disciplined, including myself. Were beating ourselves, Sanders said.

The Eagles were hoping to get more help on their offensive line but left guard Isaac Seumalo wasnt ready to return from a knee injury and guard Nate Herbig didnt start because of a hand injury. Reserves Sua Opeta and Matt Pryor filled in and New Yorks defensive line dominated upfront for much of the game.

Im disappointed. Its on me the way we played, said coach Doug Pederson, who fell to 1-4 after a bye in the regular season. All three phases had a hand in this loss. … It takes everybody. It takes intensity in practice. It takes everybody being on the same page. Theres a work ethic, a pride thing as a team to say enough is enough. I know we have been plagued with a lot of injuries but theres still a lot of pride in that locker room. Guys are mad, Im mad we lost this game.

Wentz has been criticized for trying to do too much, forcing throws and turning it over 16 times this season. Playing within the offensive scheme and taking a cautious approach allowed him to have a clean performance but robbed him of his playmaking ability.

I thought overall he played well, managed the game, hung tough,” Pederson said.

