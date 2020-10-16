News18 Logo

C Barnes In Dodgers Lineup With Kershaw For Game 4 Vs Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works out before Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Austin Barnes is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to catch lefty ace Clayton Kershaw in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

ARLINGTON, Texas: Austin Barnes is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to catch lefty ace Clayton Kershaw in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

It was the third start this postseason, all the games started by Kershaw. Barnes was 4-for-5 at the plate in the previews two starts that the Dodgers both won.

Kershaw was initially scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the NLCS two days earlier before getting scratched because of back spasms.

Atlanta had its same lineup Thursday as Game 3, all right-handers except for NL MVP contender Freddie Freeman and switch-hitter Johan Camargo.

The Dodgers had their five left-handed batters between the Nos. 2 and 7 spots in the order against Bryse Wilson, making his postseason debut as the third Braves right-handed rookie to start in this series.

  • First Published: October 16, 2020, 2:39 AM IST
