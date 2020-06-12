SPORTS

1-MIN READ

CA vs CHT Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Cathay Life Vs Chunghua Telecom W - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Vs Chunghua will commence at 2:30 pm (IST). Chunghua Telecom W are on the second spot with five wins next to their name.

WSBL 2020 | Unbeaten Cathay Life (CA) will play host to  Chunghua Telecom W (CHT) in the Friday fixture of the Women's Super Basketball League 2020. Cathay Life, who are leading the table with 12 wins, will look to dominate the game from the first whistle when they square-off with CHT. The  Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Vs Chunghua Telecom W fixture will be hosted at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. Meanwhile, Chunghua Telecom W will be eyeing on their third successive win in the tournament. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Vs Chunghua will commence at 2:30 pm (IST). Chunghua Telecom W are on the second spot with five wins next to their name. In the previous outing, Cathay Life defeated Taiyuan 93-58, whereas Chunghua Telecom W won the nail-biter against Taipower 68-62.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CA vs CHT Prediction, Cathay Life Vs Chunghua Telecom W

WSBL 2020 CA vs CHT  Dream11 Prediction  Point Guard:  Huang Fan-Shan

WSBL 2020 CA vs CHT  Dream11 Prediction  Shooting Guard: Zheng Yi-Xiu

WSBL 2020 CA vs CHT  Dream11 Prediction  Small Forward: Y Shin-Hui

WSBL 2020 CA vs CHT  Dream11 Prediction  Power Forward: L Yu Ting

WSBL 2020 CA vs CHT  Dream11 Prediction Centre: Chen

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Chunghua Telecom W: Han, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Lin, Chen, Ting

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Probable V vs Chunghua Telecom W: Pan, Xu, Wang, Huang Fan-Shan, Y Shin-Hui

 


