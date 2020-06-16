CA vs TY Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Cathay Life vs Taiyuan - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The top two teams in Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020 will go head-to-head on Tuesday, June 16. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life vs Taiyuan fixture will be placed at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. Cathay Life (CA) who are the only unbeaten side in the league will be eyeing to continue their run when they take on Taiyuan (TY). In the last game, Cathay Life smashed bottom placed Taipower 98-36. Meanwhile, Taiyuan will be eyeing for their third consecutive win in the tournament. Taiyuan, in the previou week, faced Chunghua Telecom. The hosts had managed to defeat Chunghua 73:56.

Taiyuan are on the second spot with seven victories from 14 outings.

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life vs Taiyuan is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CA vs TY Prediction, Cathay Life vs Taiyuan

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Point Guard: Huang Fan-Shan

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Zheng Yi-Xiu

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Ching Cho

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Centre: Tsai Pei-Chen

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Taiyuan: Lin Yu-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Wei-An Chen, Huang Fan-Shan, Zheng Yi-Xiu

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Probable V vs Cathay Life: Liu Jun-Yi, Ching Cho, Tsai Pei-Chen, Chen Yi-Feng, Hsiao-Tong Peng