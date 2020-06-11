CA vs TY Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Cathay Life vs Taiyuan - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Taiyuan (TY) will have an uphill task when they take on unbeaten Cathay Life (CA) in the Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020 fixture on Thursday, June 11. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life vs Taiyuan fixture will be placed at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. Cathay Life will be eyeing to clinch their sixth consecutive win in WSBL 2020 when they step onto the turf. On the other hand, Taiyuan will return to winning ways in their upcoming outing. The kick off time for Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life vs Taiyuan is 2:30 pm. In their last outing, Cathay Life were up against Taipower. CA defeated TP with an impressive scoreline - 87-58. Cathay Life are leading the WSBL 2020 standing. They have not lost a single match in the tournament. Meanwhile, Taiyuan lost their last home game to Chunghua Telecom W 58-87. Taiyuan are currently 3rd on the points table. They have won only four matches in the league so far.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CA vs TY Prediction, Cathay Life vs Taiyuan

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Point Guard: Huang

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Hsiao-Tong Peng

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Ching Cho

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: L Yu Ting

WSBL 2020 CA vs TY Dream11 Prediction Centre: Tsai Pei-Chen

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Taiyuan: Lin Yu-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Wei-An Chen, Huang Fan-Shan, Zheng Yi-Xiu

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Probable V vs Cathay Life: Liu Jun-Yi, Ching Cho, Tsai Pei-Chen, Chen Yi-Feng, Hsiao-Tong Peng