CA vs TY Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Cathay Life vs Taiyuan - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

CA vs TY Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020 | The first leg of Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Final will see unbeaten Cathay Life face-off with Taiyuan on June 19, Friday. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020 Cathay Life vs Taiyuan will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. Cathay Life (CA) will be eying to continue their dominance on the basketball court as they inch closer to the winner’s trophy. Meanwhile, Taiyuan will look to produce a clinical show in the upcoming game. If we go back to the previous head-to-head between the two teams, Cathay Life have emerged victorious for the most number of times, including their last game where they smashed Taiyuan 104-60.

The first leg of Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life vs Taiyuan Final will kick off at 4:30 pm.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 CA vs TY Prediction, Cathay Life vs Taiyuan

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Cathay Life Probable V vs Taiyuan: Han Ya-En, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Lin Yu-Ting, Chen Yu-Chun, Jou-Chen Huang

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Probable V vs Cathay Life: Liu Jun-Yi, Ching Cho, Tsai Pei-Chen, Chen Yi-Feng, Hsiao-Tong Peng