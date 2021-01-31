CAD vs ATL Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico Madrid will head across to Andalusia this weekend with an aim to bag a win and with this win they will be able to make it eight wins in as many La Liga games – a record that will put them in pole position to bag the title.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have been very inconsistent all season and hence, they will have to be at their absolute best to get the better of Atleti on Sunday.

What makes this match a tough proposition is that Diego Simeone's men have only been beaten once all season.

Simeone will be without his full-back Kieran Trippier for this tie and the England international still suspended for another couple of months. Having served his own suspension, skipper Koke reclaimed his spot in midfield.

Cadiz manager Alvaro Cervera will not be able to call upon the services of Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo, veteran midfielder Jose Mari as well as left-backs Luismi Quezada and Alfonso Espino.

The La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid game will commence at 8:45 pm IST.

CAD vs ATL La Liga 2020-21, Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid match not be telecast on any channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

CAD vs ATL La Liga 2020-21, Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Match Details

Sunday, January 31 – 8:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

La Liga 2020-21, CAD vs ATL Dream11 team for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid

La Liga 2020-21, CAD vs ATL Dream11 team for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid captain: Luis Suarez

La Liga 2020-21, CAD vs ATL Dream11 team for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid vice-captain: Anthony Lozano

La Liga 2020-21, CAD vs ATL Dream11 team for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid goalkeeper: Jan Oblak, Felipe

La Liga 2020-21, CAD vs ATL Dream11 team for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid defenders: Pedro Alcala, Marcos Mauro, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso

La Liga 2020-21, CAD vs ATL Dream11 team for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid midfielders: Fali, Alex Fernandez, Saul, Yannick Ferreira Carrasc

La Liga 2020-21, CAD vs ATL Dream11 team for Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid strikers: Luis Suarez, Anthony Lozano

CAD vs ATL, La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz possible starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Jeremias Ledesma, Iza, Pedro Alcala, Marcos Mauro, Marc Baro, Salvi, Jens Jonsson, Fali, Alex Fernandez, Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano

CAD vs ATL, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up vs Cadiz: Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix