CAD vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz CF vs FC Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Spanish club Barcelona are back in action and will take on Cadiz outfit at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Saturday in a La Liga 2020-2021 encounter. The side has found some late form under Ronald Koeman and would look to carry on this surge in this match. Barcelona are certainly not displaying the kind of form they are known for, with troubles both on and off field. They are currently seventh in the La Liga points table.

Cadiz too have punched above their weight, but their campaign has not been perfect. They played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last weekend and hence, this match can be a difficult one for them. The previous match between both the sides took place in 2006 where Barcelona snuck home by a narrow 1-0 victory.

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Dream11 Team for Cadiz CF vs FC Barcelona

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Dream11 Team for Cadiz CF vs FC Barcelona captain: Lionel Messi

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Dream11 Team for Cadiz CF vs FC Barcelona vice-captain: Antoine Griezmann

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Dream11 Team for Cadiz CF vs FC Barcelona goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Dream11 Team for Cadiz CF vs FC defenders: Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Fali, Isaac Carcelen

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Dream11 Team for Cadiz CF vs FC midfielders: Salvi Sanchez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Salvi Sanchez

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Dream11 Team for Cadiz CF vs FC strikers: Filip Malbasic, Martin Braithwaite

CAD vs BAR La Liga, Cadiz CF probable line-up vs FC Barcelona: Jeremias Ledesma; Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Fali, Isaac Carcelen; Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Álvaro Giménez, Salvi Sanchez; Filip Malbasic

CAD vs BAR La Liga, FC Barcelona probable line-up vs Cadiz CF: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi; Martin Braithwaite