News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Cain Scores 23 To Lift Marquette Past Georgetown 64-60
1-MIN READ

Cain Scores 23 To Lift Marquette Past Georgetown 64-60

Cain Scores 23 To Lift Marquette Past Georgetown 64-60

Jamal Cain had a careerhigh 23 points as Marquette edged past Georgetown 6460 on Saturday night.

WASHINGTON: Jamal Cain had a career-high 23 points as Marquette edged past Georgetown 64-60 on Saturday night.

Dawson Garcia had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Marquette (6-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 10 points.

Marquette totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas (3-6, 1-4). Qudus Wahab added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Dante Harris had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...