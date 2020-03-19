English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Call off 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Quadruple Gold Medallist Mathew Pinsent Accuses IOC President of Being ‘Tone Deaf’

IOC president Thomas Bach. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Matthew Pinsent, who is four-time Olympic rowing champion, called IOC president Thomas Bach ‘tone deaf’ for going ahead with 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
Four-time Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent has called for Tokyo 2020 to be called off, describing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as “tone deaf” for proceeding with the Games amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Pinsent’s comments reflect mounting concern from current and former athletes that the full-steam ahead approach by the IOC is inappropriate in the current global health crisis.

“I’m sorry Mr Bach but this is tone deaf,” Britain’s Pinsent tweeted on Wednesday, referring to IOC President Thomas Bach.

“The instinct to keep safe (not to mention obey government instructions to lock down) is not compatible with athlete training, travel and focus that a looming Olympics demands of athletes, spectators organisers etc. Keep them safe. Call it off.”



Pinsent, 49, won gold at four consecutive Olympics from 1992 until 2004.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9.

The coronavirus outbreak has shredded the sporting calendar and has already started affecting some Olympic qualifying events.

