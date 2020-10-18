Dominic Calvert-Lewin Says Everton Must Look at Positives after Derby Draw

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin hailed his team’s battling qualities in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Premier League champions Liverpool but said it was frustrating not to end their decade-long winless run in the Merseyside derby. Saturday marked 10 years to the day since Everton last beat their local rivals and they twice come from behind to secure a point in an incident-packed 237th meeting between the teams.

Calvert-Lewin produced a towering header for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions to bring Everton level at 2-2 in the 81st minute after Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front.

“It’s one of my strengths that I’ve started to exploit. I’ve always had that in my locker and now I’ve got the boys looking for me in the box which always helps,” the striker told Everton’s website.

ALSO READ | Richarlison, Pickford Apologise After Dangerous Tackles on Liverpool Duo Van Dijk and Alcantara

“I’m not sure why we came out of the blocks slowly as we’ve been doing well and were confident coming into the game but it shows that we’ve made strides to be able to get ourselves back in the game… we had chances to win it but didn’t take them. I’m disappointed as I wanted to win. The fans did too, so in that respect it’s frustrating but in terms of the bigger picture we got a point and take it on to the next game. We didn’t lose and we want to keep that unbeaten run going.”

ALSO READ | Virgil Van Dijk Injury Causes Concern For Frustrated Liverpool

Liverpool had a late effort from Jordan Henderson ruled out by VAR. “In the end we’re happy with a draw but we’re disappointed that we didn’t kick on at 1-1. We’d done well to get ourselves back in the game,” Calvert-Lewin added. “I genuinely believe it’s coming. I thought today would be the day but not to be.”

Everton remain top of the standings with 13 points.