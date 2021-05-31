Came as A Boy and Now I Leave as A Man: Amrinder Singh on Mumbai City FC Exit

Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC have confirmed that goalkeeper Amrinder Singh will leave the franchise after his contract ends on Monday, bringing to an end an association of five seasons. The 27-year old goalkeeper leaves the club after spending five seasons with the current ISL champions and League Winners, a media release issued here said.

Amrinder, who joined the club on September 7, 2016 initially on loan from Bengaluru FC, made his debut against FC Goa later in the year in November. The Mahilpur-born Amrinder, who has also captained the franchise, had penned a three-year extension with the club in March 2018.

On January 4, 2020, Amrinder created history by becoming the highest capped player in Mumbai City when he led the Islanders out against ATK, bettering the record set by Lucian Goian. Amrinder made 84 appearances for Mumbai City FC and the last one was the 2020-21 ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Amrinder penned an emotional farewell to the Mumbai City FC fans.

I am overwhelmed with emotion as I write this to you, the best fans in the world. I came to this club five years ago as a boy and now I leave as a man. I have learnt so much about football and about life in my time at Mumbai City FC. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best players, the best coaches, and staff here in Mumbai. Moreover, I will cherish every minute I’ve spent playing in front of our fans. They are the backbone of this club and I can never forget all the love and support they’ve given me and my teammates in good times and especially, the not-so-good times. This club is my family and it’s always tough to say goodbye to family. But I am proud that I can leave this family as a champion, winning our first ever trophies, and I will always hold Mumbai City close to my heart.

“It’s no secret that Amrinder has been an important part of Mumbai City’s history. Amrinder’s influence both on and off the pitch was immense and his role in our incredibly successful last season cannot be understated. He helped his teammates improve and he helped me learn many things as a coach too. I wish him good luck and good health in his future,” said head coach Sergio Lobera.

“Amrinder will leave behind a legacy at the club as a leader, as an inspiration and his contributions to Mumbai City FC in the last five years will not be forgotten. He’s made his place in our short history so far. We would like to thank Amrinder and wish him nothing but the best for whatever the future holds," said club co-owner Bimal Parekh.

