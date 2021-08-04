Can You Guess What Serena Williams Thinks About While Sitting in Bed at Night?

Serena Williams is one of the most esteemed sports personalities in the world. The 23-time Grand Slam winner also has four Olympic gold medals to her name. Williams has influenced the world of tennis and sport and also the black community, particularly women. Thanks to her, there is more diversity in tennis as the athlete inspired children of colour to take up the sport.

Ever since becoming a mother, Williams has also been vocal about a range of maternity-related topics. From breastfeeding to post partum depression, the 39-year-old American’s candour has helped blur lines. Recently, she joked about thinking of fried chicken before going to bed. Williams shared a thought, which many users of the micro-blogging site would relate to. She wrote in a tweet, “Ever sit in bed at night… And think about fried chicken?”

Ever sit in bed at night… And think about fried chicken?— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 4, 2021

Williams has been one of the most successful and influential athletes in the world of sport. Also a mother and a wife, she is a role model and an inspiration for people in every walk of life. The tennis pro, who made her professional debut at 14, did not compete at this summer’s delayed Tokyo Games. She had made the announcement about the same during her pre-Wimbledon media conference in June.

She recently featured in a perfume brand’s Olympics campaign that focussed on the alarming dropout rates of girl athletes when compared to boys. Also a mom to three-year-old daughter, she said, the campaign has far-reaching potential much beyond the sports sphere. Speaking to Popsugar, Williams expressed that outside tennis, she wants people to identify her as a working mother, taking care of her kid and running her business.

