Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Canada's Andre De Grasse Powers to 100m Win in Berlin

Andre De Grasse posted his fastest time of the year with a 9.97 seconds finish in the 100m and a gold medal Berlin's ISTAF meeting.

Reuters

Updated:September 1, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Canada's Andre De Grasse Powers to 100m Win in Berlin
Andre De Grasse won gold in the 100m at Berlin's ISTAF meeting (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Canadian Andre De Grasse ran down South African Akani Simbine to win the 100 metres in his fastest time of the year at Berlin's ISTAF meeting on Sunday.

De Grasse, the Olympic 100m bronze medallist, came on strong in the final 30 metres to take a confidence-boosting victory in 9.97 seconds. Commonwealth Games champion Simbine was second in 9.99.

"This was like a comeback for me," said De Grasse, who missed the 2017 world championships with a hamstring injury that lingered last year.

"These were my last 100m before the world championships and this race gives me a good time before I race in Doha."

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica also ran his best time of the year to take victory in a time of 13.07 seconds.

The men's pole vault brought together the three top medal contenders for Doha with American-born Swede Mondo Duplantis edging U.S. world champion Sam Kendricks on misses as both cleared 5.80m in windy conditions. Poland's Piotr Lisek was third at 5.70m.

Germany's women ran the fastest 4x100m relay of the season, 41.67 seconds, and the host nation's Gesa Krause shattered the world best in the infrequently run women's 2,000m steeplechase, clocking 5.52.80, nearly 10 seconds faster than the previous mark.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram