Canadian GP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Canadian GP Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth round of the Formula One 2022 season is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada. Notably, the Canadian GP is set to return to the calendar after a hiatus of three years.

After claiming the top spot at the Azerbaijan GP, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will race at the Canadian GP with a lead of 21 points over his teammate Sergio Perez. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who had to retire at the Azerbaijan GP currently finds himself third in the standings, 34 points behind Verstappen.

For Lewis Hamilton, the advent of the Canadian GP is surely a breath of fresh air as the Mercedes driver has won a record-equalling seven races at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. His last four victories at the Canadian GP occurred on the last five occasions. The British driver is currently in the sixth position in the standings with 62 points in his kitty.

Ahead of the Formula One race in Canada, here is everything that you need to know:

When will the Canadian GP take place?

The main race at the Canadian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, the 19th of June 2022.

Where will the Canadian GP take place?

The Canadian GP will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada.

What time will the Canadian GP begin?

The Main Race will start at 11:30 PM on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Canadian GP?

The Canadian GP will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Canadian?

Canadian GP is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.