Canadian Teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime Reaches Rotterdam Open Final
Rotterdam Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Pablo Carreno Busta to make the men's singles final.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Rotterdam: Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime closed to within one match of ending his wait for a maiden ATP title by beating Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the Rotterdam final on Saturday.
The 19-year-old booked a place in his fourth Tour final with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Spain's Carreno Busta.
World number 21 Auger-Aliassime will face either Serbia's Filip Krajinovic or French third seed Gael Monfils on Sunday.
He lost all three of his previous ATP finals last year in Rio de Janeiro, Lyon and Stuttgart, while he was also a member of the Canadian side which lost to Spain in the Davis Cup final.
