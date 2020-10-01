SPORTS

Canadian Teenager Fernandez Reaches Third Round In Paris

PARIS: Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time as she beat experienced Polona Hercog 6-4 3-6 6-1 at the French Open on Thursday.

Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the draw after an earlier defeat for Denmark’s Clara Tauson, was pegged back after winning a tight opener, but raced through the decider.

Giving nothing away, Fernandez’s accuracy was too much for Hercog, who took out her frustration on her racket midway through the deciding set and received a warning.

Fernandez is playing in only her third main draw at a Grand Slam. She lost in the first round at the Australian Open after coming through qualifying, and made the second round at the U.S. Open. Thursday’s win takes her one step further.

  • First Published: October 1, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
