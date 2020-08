Canadiens coach Claude Julien receives stent, heads home

TORONTO Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien is returning home to Montreal a day after a stent was placed in a coronary artery. The team said doctors expect a full recovery.

Julien was rushed to St. Michaels Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday with chest pain. He had surgery Thursday.

Coach Julien would like to convey his most sincere thanks to everyone at St. Michaels Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his stay, the Canadiens said in a statement Friday. He also wishes to personally and sincerely thank everyone who has sent their well wishes during this time.

Since Julien left the NHL bubble in Toronto, he will have to follow quarantine protocol if he wishes to re-enter it.

Team members wanting to return to the bubble must provide four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests carried out over four days. They will be quarantined for at least that time period, and possibly up to 14 days depending on risk of exposure while outside the bubble.

Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers led the series 1-0 entering Game 2 on Friday.

