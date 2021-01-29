Next Story
Canadiens Return Home To Beat Flames 4-2, Improve To 5-0-2
Carey Price made 23 saves, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored and unbeaten Montreal beat the Calgary Flames 42 on Thursday night in the Canadiens home opener.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 29, 2021, 08:57 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
MONTREAL: Carey Price made 23 saves, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored and unbeaten Montreal beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night in the Canadiens home opener.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists to help the Canadiens improve to 5-0-2.
Sam Bennett ended Prices shutout bid with 1:18 left. Rasmus Andersson added a second power-play goal with 22.7 seconds to play.
The teams will meet again Saturday night in Montreal.
NOTES: Calgarys Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves for a brief scrap with Montreals Ben Chiarot midway through the third period. … Corey Perry assisted on Gallagher’s goal for his 799th NHL point.