English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cancer-hit Badminton Ace Lee Chong Wei Hoping to Make Comeback
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has said he is recovering well and hopes to make a comeback following nose cancer treatment in Taiwan, a report said Monday.
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has said he is recovering well and hopes to make a comeback following nose cancer treatment in Taiwan, a report said Monday.
Loading...
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has said he is recovering well and hopes to make a comeback following nose cancer treatment in Taiwan, a report said Monday.
The world number five and three-time Olympic silver medallist also posted pictures on social media of himself and his wife smiling and holding their children to mark his 36th birthday on Sunday.
Lee returned to Malaysia on October 7 after treatment for early-stage nose cancer in Taiwan, but he has put public appearances on hold to focus on his recovery.
In comments published in the New Straits Times newspaper, Lee said that "my health is my main priority right now.
"The recovery process has been good so far but I still need rest. Once I am given the green light to make a comeback, I will."
"I thank everyone who encouraged and stood by me in my most difficult time," he added.
A return to the game would be a remarkable feat for Malaysia's best known sports star, who has already had to fight his way back up the world rankings after being hit with a doping ban in 2015.
He tested positive for a forbidden anti-inflammatory drug at the 2014 world championships and many feared it would end his career.
The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced last month that Lee had been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
BAM had said in July that Lee was suffering from a respiratory-related disorder and was pulling out of the World Championships and Asian Games.
He is a superstar in his homeland after his long run of success at badminton's highest levels, despite his oft-lamented failure to win a world or Olympic title.
The world number five and three-time Olympic silver medallist also posted pictures on social media of himself and his wife smiling and holding their children to mark his 36th birthday on Sunday.
Lee returned to Malaysia on October 7 after treatment for early-stage nose cancer in Taiwan, but he has put public appearances on hold to focus on his recovery.
In comments published in the New Straits Times newspaper, Lee said that "my health is my main priority right now.
"The recovery process has been good so far but I still need rest. Once I am given the green light to make a comeback, I will."
"I thank everyone who encouraged and stood by me in my most difficult time," he added.
A return to the game would be a remarkable feat for Malaysia's best known sports star, who has already had to fight his way back up the world rankings after being hit with a doping ban in 2015.
He tested positive for a forbidden anti-inflammatory drug at the 2014 world championships and many feared it would end his career.
The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced last month that Lee had been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
BAM had said in July that Lee was suffering from a respiratory-related disorder and was pulling out of the World Championships and Asian Games.
He is a superstar in his homeland after his long run of success at badminton's highest levels, despite his oft-lamented failure to win a world or Olympic title.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Reaction on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Announcement is Hilarious
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
- PUBG Tests Training Mode on Xbox One: Watch Video
- Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Discounts Lined-up on Mi Phones, Mi TV And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...