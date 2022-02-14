Cancer-surviving Puerto Rican Teen William Flaherty Savours Last Olympic Hurrah

William Flaherty is only 17 but the Puerto Rican ski racer already knows Wednesday’s slalom race will likely be his last Olympic appearance, as a “saddening" forced retirement from the sport approaches.

Though Flaherty will compete in the world junior ski championships in Canada in March after the Beijing Games, his thoughts will then immediately turn to a career-ending date with the surgeon.

“I have an operation scheduled on my leg where they are quite literally taking out one of the bones from my leg and moulding it into a new jawbone," Flaherty told AFP.

“Medical complications never stop, but it’s fine. It’s become part of my life at this point."

A cancer survivor, Flaherty underwent a bone marrow transplant at the age of three, with his brother Charles as the donor.

