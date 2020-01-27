Can't Describe The Pain I am Feeling: Michael Jordan on Kobe Bryant's Death

Basketball legend Michael Jordan said that he cannot describe the pain he is feeling on passing away of 'The Black Mamba' Kobe Bryant.

Jordan said that Kobe was like his little brother and the two used to talk quite often. He also asserted that Kobe was one of the greats of the game and a creative force along with being a great father to his daughter.

In a statement that has been shared by Michael's spokesperson Estee Portnoy on Twitter read, "I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing. Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply - and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world."

The 41-year-old basketball player lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday. All nine passenger including Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed after the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, in which they were travelling, slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

