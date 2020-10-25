News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Canter And McGowan Share 3-shot Lead At Italian Open

Canter And McGowan Share 3-shot Lead At Italian Open

Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan share a threeshot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.

BRESCIA, Italy: Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan share a three-shot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.

Canter, who is looking for a wire-to-wire victory and a first European Tour title after his opening-round 60, shot a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday.

McGowan, who has had just one top-10 finish on the European Tour over the last four seasons, carded a 67.

Dean Burmester of South Africa was three strokes behind the leaders, and Nicolas Colsaerts and Sebastian Heisele were one stroke further back at Cherv Golf Club.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 25, 2020, 1:54 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...