Carabao Cup: How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Today's match on JioTV Online

The upcoming Carabao Cup quarter-finals clash will see a face-off between Micky Arteta and Pep Guardiola when Arsenal will lock horns with Manchester City on Wednesday, December 23. The Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Arsenal vs Manchester City match will kick off at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal will be without the company of their midfielder Granit Xhaka. He is serving the last of a three-match suspension. While skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doubtful for the upcoming encounter as he picked a calf problem. The striker is joined by midfielder Thomas Partey on the treatment table.

Arteta will have defender Gabriel Magalhaes joining the side after he completed his one-match ban.

The Gunners, their last round of 16 clash, faced Liverpool. After full-time, the match entered into a penalty shootout, which Arsenal won 5-4.

Manchester City, on the contrary, look fit and fine for their upcoming outing. In terms of injury worry, only Eric Garcia will miss the match. City came into the quarters after beating Burnley FC 3-0.

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals Arsenal vs Manchester City will commence at 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Arsenal Possible Starting XI vs Manchester City: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Willock, Elneny, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Nelson

Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Manchester City Possible Starting XI vs Arsenal: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling

