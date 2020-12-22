Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, December 23. The Carabao Cup Arsenal vs Manchester City fixture will be played at the Emirates Stadium. In their previous outing, Round of 16, the Gunners defeated Liverpool in penalty shoot-out 5-4. Whereas, Manchester City sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Burnley FC.

The upcoming fixture is going to be an interesting one as both sides will eye to put the best foot forward in order to seal a semis berth.

The Carabao Cup Arsenal vs Manchester City quarter-finals kick-off time is 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Carabao Cup Arsenal vs Manchester City quarter-finals: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has returned from the suspension bench after serving a one-match ban. Whereas midfielder Granit Xhaka is out of contention as he will be serving his three-game suspension. Midfielder Thomas Partey is on the injury table.

As for Manchester City, Eric Garcia is the only absentee. City manager Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad for the upcoming encounter

Arsenal manager Micky Arteta will have to look for a suitable replacement as forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is down with a calf injury.

Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Arsenal Possible Starting XI vs Manchester City: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Willock, Elneny, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Nelson

Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Manchester City Possible Starting XI vs Arsenal: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling

Where to watch Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Arsenal vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will face Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, December 23 at 1:30 AM. The Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals between Arsenal and Manchester City will not be aired on television.

How and where to watch online Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Arsenal vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Manchester City will be LIVE Wednesday, December 23rd 2020 at 1:30am only on Voot Select and Colors Infinity HD