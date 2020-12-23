Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Everton take on a resurgent Manchester United in what is expected to be a crucial match at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The Carabao Cup quarter-finals Everton vs Manchester United match will start at 1:30 am on Thursday, December 24.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have found some momentum over the past few weeks and they look to carry on the good form. After a slow start to their campaign, Everton have been in really good patch this month. They have already beaten Chelsea and Arsenal and would want to keep this form going into this match.

Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United quarter-finals: Team News, Injury Update

Everton will come into this game without the services of Allan, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

For Manchester United, defender Marcos Rojo is out injured and will not play a part in this match. Also, Scott McTominay who starred against Leeds has been ruled out after he suffered from a groin injury in the match over the weekend.

Everton vs Manchester United Probable Starting XI

Everton Probable Starting XI: Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies; Alex Iwobi, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: Dean Henderson; Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

When is the Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match?

The Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match will take place on December 24, 2020.

What are the timings of Everton vs Manchester United match?

The Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match being played?

The Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match will be played at the Goodison Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match?

The Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match will be telecasted on Colors Infinity HD.

Where can you live stream the Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match?

The Carabao Cup Everton vs Manchester United match live stream will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV in India.