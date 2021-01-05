Carabao Cup Semi Finals: Can Brentford Pull the Breaks on Jose Mourinho’s Run to Yet Another Cup Finale?

Tottenham Hotspurs have poised themselves as title challengers under Jose Mourinho and have emerged as a threat across all competitions. Eyeing their first silverware under the special one, the in-form team now face off against underdogs Brentford City. With the partnership of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Spurs do look like favorites to win this tie and secure a final against either of the Manchester Clubs but could be shocked by underdogs Brentford City who triumphed over Newcastle United to reach the semi-finals.

Where to watch: streaming on Voot Select

When: Wednesday, 6th January ‘21, 1:15am (IST)

Head-to-Head:

In their last 3 meetings, Tottenham Hotspurs have beaten Brentford twice while the sides have ended all square once.

Spurs 2 Brentford 0 (League Cup at White Hart Lane on Sep 26, ‘00)

Brentford 0 Spurs 0 (League Cup at Brentford Community Stadium on Sep 19, ‘00)

Spurs 3 Brentford 2 (League Cup at White Hart Lane on Sep 23, ‘98)

Recent Form:

Tottenham Hotspurs

W (v Leeds United – EPL)

D (v Wolves – EPL)

W (v Stoke City – Carabao Cup Quarter Finals)

Brentford City

W (v Bournemouth – Championship)

W (v Cardiff City -Championship)

D (v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup Quarter Finals)

Tentative Line-up:

Tottenham Hotspurs (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Brentford City (4-3-3): David Raya; Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Players to look out for:

Spurs – Harry Kane

Brentford – Sergi Canos

Witness underdogs Brentford City take the fight to Tottenham Hotspurs in the all-important Carabao Cup semi finale LIVE only on Voot Select