Cardinals Look To Notch 1st Win Vs. Patriots Since 2012

ARIZONA (6-4) at NEW ENGLAND (4-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD Cardinals 5-5; Patriots 4-6

SERIES RECORD Tied 7-7

LAST MEETING Patriots beat Cardinals 23-21 on Sept. 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Seahawks 28-21; Patriots lost to Texans 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING Cardinals No. 13; Patriots No. 18

CARDINALS OFFENSE OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (12).

CARDINALS DEFENSE OVERALL (19), RUSH (23), PASS (18).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE OVERALL (16), RUSH (4), PASS (27).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE OVERALL (16), RUSH (21), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES The Patriots have won six of the last seven meetings. Arizona hasnt beaten New England since 2012. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury was picked by New England and coach Bill Belichick in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL draft. Kingsbury spent the season on injured reserve but earned a Super Bowl ring. This is the first time the two will face each other as head coaches. … The Cardinals are one game behind Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. WRs Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield are both out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is in his 17th NFL season and hasnt missed a regular-season game since 2014. Hes started all 10 games this season and has 43 catches for 336 yards. His absence will prevent him from extend his streak of 253 consecutive games with a catch. Sherfield is in his third season. Hes played in all 10 games, mostly on special teams. … Arizonas Kyler Murray has 10 rushing touchdowns this year, the most in the NFL for a quarterback. New Englands Cam Newton is right behind with nine. … Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons played a season-high 45 snaps last week against Seattle. He had a team-high 10 tackles, two tackles for a loss and his first career sack. … WR Christian Kirk has a TD catch in each of his last five games. … The Cardinals have played four straight games decided by seven points or less. Theyre 2-2 over that span. The Patriots entered the week in 11th place in the AFC. Belichick will coach his 454th NFL game this week, tying Tom Landry for third most in NFL history behind the 526 games coached by Don Shula and 506 by George Halas. The Patriots are an NFL-best 58-16 in inter-conference games since 2002 but are 0-2 against the NFC in 2020, with losses at Seattle and against San Francisco. Newton passed for 365 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions for a 102.6 passer rating last week. He is aiming for his fifth consecutive game with no INTs and third consecutive game with a passer rating of 100 or more. RB James White had a season-high 83 scrimmage yards and six catches last week. WR Damiere Byrd had six catches for a career-high 132 yards and a TD last week. CB J.C. Jackson is tied for the NFL lead with six INTs this season. He has an INT in five of his past six games. S Devin McCourty had nine tackles in the last meeting. The Patriots are 53-3 since the 2000 regular season when a player rushes for at least 100 yards. Fantasy tip: Arizona is averaging 414.3 yards per game, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL. Feel comfortable playing several Cardinals.

